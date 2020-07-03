111 S Winterport Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Alden Bridge with 2 car attached garage. This home features a two story entry with a spacious formal dining and living area, a den with gas log fireplace and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a breakfast nook. All bedrooms are upstairs, including the expansive master bedroom with en suite bath. You will find vinyl wood-look flooring in formal living and dining room, high ceilings and fresh neutral paint through out. NEW Carpet and new tile in bathrooms upstairs! Outdoor area features a deck with a wood burning fireplace and a sizable fully fenced yard. Convenient location to Bush Elementary, Mitchell Intermediate, and tons of shopping and dining!