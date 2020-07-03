All apartments in The Woodlands
111 S Winterport Circle
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:48 AM

111 S Winterport Circle

111 South Winterport Circle · No Longer Available
Location

111 South Winterport Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Alden Bridge with 2 car attached garage. This home features a two story entry with a spacious formal dining and living area, a den with gas log fireplace and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a breakfast nook. All bedrooms are upstairs, including the expansive master bedroom with en suite bath. You will find vinyl wood-look flooring in formal living and dining room, high ceilings and fresh neutral paint through out. NEW Carpet and new tile in bathrooms upstairs! Outdoor area features a deck with a wood burning fireplace and a sizable fully fenced yard. Convenient location to Bush Elementary, Mitchell Intermediate, and tons of shopping and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 S Winterport Circle have any available units?
111 S Winterport Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 111 S Winterport Circle have?
Some of 111 S Winterport Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 S Winterport Circle currently offering any rent specials?
111 S Winterport Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 S Winterport Circle pet-friendly?
No, 111 S Winterport Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 111 S Winterport Circle offer parking?
Yes, 111 S Winterport Circle offers parking.
Does 111 S Winterport Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 S Winterport Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 S Winterport Circle have a pool?
No, 111 S Winterport Circle does not have a pool.
Does 111 S Winterport Circle have accessible units?
No, 111 S Winterport Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 111 S Winterport Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 S Winterport Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 S Winterport Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 S Winterport Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

