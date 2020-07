Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ready for move in on May 1st. Beautiful two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Sterling Ridge. Eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Lots of natural light and hardwood flooring in the living areas. Conveniently located near shopping, dining and neighborhood park. Pets welcome on a case by case basis. Pet deposit required.