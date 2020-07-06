11 Morning Arbor Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub media room

WOW!! This BEAUTIFUL home is nestled on a gorgeous, wooded lot that's walking distance to Capstone Park and Powell Elementary. Lots of upgrades throughout, high ceilings, large open spaces, separate office/media room and plenty of storage are just a few of the features for you to enjoy. The downstairs master is spacious with lots of natural light and a spa-like ensuite bath. You might not want to ever leave the serene oasis that the backyard offers with a pool, spa and extensive decking that's great for entertaining or just relaxing. Come see this one for yourself.....You'll feel right at home!!