Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:09 AM

11 Freestone Stream Place

11 Freestone Stream Place · No Longer Available
Location

11 Freestone Stream Place, The Woodlands, TX 77389
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
This beautiful custom home sits on a cul de sac and features stunning wood flooring throughout the main floor. The master and bedroom number 2 are on the first floor, all bedrooms are spacious with ensuite private baths and walk in closets, dining room w/ butlers pantry, study, 1st floor game room, spacious laundry room, very large backyard with covered patio, and tons of storage. Situated in the sought after Spincaster neighborhood and is zoned to Tomball ISD which has been rated the number 3 school district in Houston. All appliances, and lawn service are included! Close to Exxon, Grand Pkwy, Hardy Toll Rd and I45. It is a short walk or bike ride to Rob Fleming Park, and the new Creekside Village Green which features an HEB, Walgreens, banks, shopping and fine dining options. 6-9 month terms available. Available for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Freestone Stream Place have any available units?
11 Freestone Stream Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 11 Freestone Stream Place have?
Some of 11 Freestone Stream Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Freestone Stream Place currently offering any rent specials?
11 Freestone Stream Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Freestone Stream Place pet-friendly?
No, 11 Freestone Stream Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 11 Freestone Stream Place offer parking?
Yes, 11 Freestone Stream Place offers parking.
Does 11 Freestone Stream Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Freestone Stream Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Freestone Stream Place have a pool?
No, 11 Freestone Stream Place does not have a pool.
Does 11 Freestone Stream Place have accessible units?
No, 11 Freestone Stream Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Freestone Stream Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Freestone Stream Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Freestone Stream Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Freestone Stream Place does not have units with air conditioning.

