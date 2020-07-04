11 Freestone Stream Place

Amenities

This beautiful custom home sits on a cul de sac and features stunning wood flooring throughout the main floor. The master and bedroom number 2 are on the first floor, all bedrooms are spacious with ensuite private baths and walk in closets, dining room w/ butlers pantry, study, 1st floor game room, spacious laundry room, very large backyard with covered patio, and tons of storage. Situated in the sought after Spincaster neighborhood and is zoned to Tomball ISD which has been rated the number 3 school district in Houston. All appliances, and lawn service are included! Close to Exxon, Grand Pkwy, Hardy Toll Rd and I45. It is a short walk or bike ride to Rob Fleming Park, and the new Creekside Village Green which features an HEB, Walgreens, banks, shopping and fine dining options. 6-9 month terms available. Available for immediate occupancy!