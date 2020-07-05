106 S Dreamweaver

Amenities
Cousy and well maintained home, in a desirable neigborhood of Grogans Mil. One story, 3 Beds 2 Bathsrooms, recently updated with A/C unit, roof, water heater, and back siding. Open concept with elevated ceilings, crowm moulding, hardwood and tile flooring. Abundant windows that bring natural light throughout. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and island kitchen. Master retreat with a remodeled master bathroom and dual vanities with granite counter tops and walking closet. Two spacious beds and full baths, Two car garage with A/C & Epoxy floor, Large fenced backyard with patio and nice landscaping for entertainening. Perfectly located only 5 minutes from I-45, from The Woodlands Mall, Market street, schools, Restaurants.. ect. This is must see it.