Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
106 S Dreamweaver
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:49 AM

106 S Dreamweaver

106 South Dreamweaver Circle · No Longer Available
Location

106 South Dreamweaver Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cousy and well maintained home, in a desirable neigborhood of Grogans Mil. One story, 3 Beds 2 Bathsrooms, recently updated with A/C unit, roof, water heater, and back siding. Open concept with elevated ceilings, crowm moulding, hardwood and tile flooring. Abundant windows that bring natural light throughout. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and island kitchen. Master retreat with a remodeled master bathroom and dual vanities with granite counter tops and walking closet. Two spacious beds and full baths, Two car garage with A/C & Epoxy floor, Large fenced backyard with patio and nice landscaping for entertainening. Perfectly located only 5 minutes from I-45, from The Woodlands Mall, Market street, schools, Restaurants.. ect. This is must see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 S Dreamweaver have any available units?
106 S Dreamweaver doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 106 S Dreamweaver have?
Some of 106 S Dreamweaver's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 S Dreamweaver currently offering any rent specials?
106 S Dreamweaver is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 S Dreamweaver pet-friendly?
No, 106 S Dreamweaver is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 106 S Dreamweaver offer parking?
Yes, 106 S Dreamweaver offers parking.
Does 106 S Dreamweaver have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 S Dreamweaver does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 S Dreamweaver have a pool?
No, 106 S Dreamweaver does not have a pool.
Does 106 S Dreamweaver have accessible units?
No, 106 S Dreamweaver does not have accessible units.
Does 106 S Dreamweaver have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 S Dreamweaver does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 S Dreamweaver have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 S Dreamweaver has units with air conditioning.

