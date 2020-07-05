10 Rain Walk Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage pet friendly

ALL ON ONE FLOOR! This 3 bedroom home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac has been meticulously maintained. Kitchen with granite countertops looks out to the den which offers a floor to ceiling wood burning fireplace. Formal Dining Room has a wall of windows creating wonderful natural light. Chic wood like tile flooring in all 3 Bedrooms. Master Bath is gorgeous! Flagstone patio for outdoor dining and the large lawn area has plenty of room for children to romp. Lawn maintenance included. Fridge and washer/dryer set also included. Lawn service is also included. Pets are not allowed