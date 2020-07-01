10 Cypress Bayou Court

Amenities

Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - WELCOME HOME!! Beautiful split plan 3-Bedroom, 2-Full Bathroom property in a great location! Home features tile flooring throughout all living areas, as well as kitchen and bathrooms! Carpet is only in Bedrooms. Kitchen is open to Den area and has a TON of counter top space for the cook in the family! Large Pantry and lots of storage! Formal Dining is at the front of the home. Entryway into home features an Art Niche, as well as recessed lighting! Gas connection fireplace in Den. Den also features built-in shelving. 2" faux wood blinds throughout property! Master bedroom is the LARGEST room in the house! TONS OF SPACE! 2-car garage with Auto Openers! Nice backyard area, as well! Refrigerator, washer/dryer INCLUDED!! You don't want to miss out on this one!! Come see today! Make-ready in process!



(RLNE5194124)