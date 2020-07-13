154 Apartments for rent in The Colony, TX with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
85 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1372 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
69 Units Available
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1830 sqft
Waterfront living on Painted Lake. Units with custom gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, large soaking tubs, and 10' ceilings. Close to the Dallas North Tollway for easy access to Greater Dallas.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
107 Units Available
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St, The Colony, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,001
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1353 sqft
Upscale living in the Flatiron District. Modern interiors with faux wood flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and upgraded granite countertops. Football and soccer field, two fitness centers, and five pools, ponds, and lakes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
24 Units Available
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1292 sqft
Energy-saving kitchens, walk-in closets, breakfast bars and ceramic tile are standard in each unit. Select units may feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and newly renovated bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
29 Units Available
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1300 sqft
Great location close to shopping and dining on South Colony Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and large walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym, volleyball court and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
90 Units Available
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1646 sqft
Luxury apartments feature a pool with waterfall, hiking and biking trails and lakeside fire pit. Interiors include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite counters. Just off Plano Parkway and Windhaven Parkway.
Results within 1 mile of The Colony
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Stonebriar
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1285 sqft
Located between the Stonebriar Country Club and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, this green community offers yoga, a putting green, sauna, coffee bar and more. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
43 Units Available
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
Welcome to Discovery at The Realm, where life goes exploring and discovers a retreat from the pace of the everyday.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
48 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1453 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1045 sqft
Just far enough from Dallas to be tranquil but still accessible, residents of this property can get anywhere via the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Onsite gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub available. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
24 Units Available
Castle Hills
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New apartment homes that come fully furnished. Ample community amenities, including a shuffleboard, fire pit and fitness center. Close to East Hill Park and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
23 Units Available
Stonebriar
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1340 sqft
Upscale Mediterranean-inspired residential community. Outdoor theater, resident garden, pet park and walking trail, and common areas with complementary Wi-Fi. Garage parking and additional storage for all residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
25 Units Available
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1430 sqft
Situated across the street from East Hill Park. Apartments feature open-concept kitchens and private patios or balconies. Community offers amenities such as a resort-style lounge pool with built-in beverage center and poolside athletic center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
20 Units Available
Stonebriar
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Stonebriar of Frisco is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and comfy two-bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
6 Units Available
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments offer walk-in closets, private balconies, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-35E, Lewisville Lake, several golf courses and numerous shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
192 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,120
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1120 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
171 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1351 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
51 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1460 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
19 Units Available
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1428 sqft
Luxury living near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Many upgrades including oval soaking tubs, beveled shaker panel cabinetry, and nickel hardware. Pool with fountains and on-site storage facilities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Saltwater pool with BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
18 Units Available
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,288
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1514 sqft
Luxury living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments or two-story townhomes. Pet-friendly, updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces. Enjoy pool, clubhouse. Windhaven Parkway gives easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of The Colony
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
58 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
39 Units Available
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes offer garden soaking tubs, large pantries, kitchen islands and breakfast bars. On-site amenities include a play area, business center and clubhouse. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
181 Units Available
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,431
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1191 sqft
NOW OPEN + NOW LEASING! Rising 25 stories into the Texas blue in the heart of Frisco, SkyHouse is a new high-rise community for aficionados of balanced urban living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in The Colony, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some The Colony apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

