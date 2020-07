Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Great Location close to 121, Tollway. 3 Bedroom Home with large living area, hardwood floors, carpet and tile. Master is down and secondary bedrooms are up. Covered patio and nice sized back yard with 8-foot wood fence for privacy. This home is very close to Legacy West, Toyota, Chase, and other Plano and Frisco Headquarters.