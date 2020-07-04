All apartments in The Colony
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:15 AM

6404 Branchwood

6404 Branchwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6404 Branchwood Trail, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
NEW Wood Looking Tile Floors, Carpet, and Granite Counter Tops. Move in READY in highly sought-after Legend Crest neighborhood. This spacious 3 bedrooms home has an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Kitchen opens to dinning and family room, with upgraded 42-inch cabinets (with glass). Granite counter tops, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher plus a big pantry. High ceilings and NEW fireplace. Master suite has his and hers closets, bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub and shower. Oversized stamped concrete patio and plenty of space outdoors. Great location 10 mins to Toyota HQ and HWY 121 and Stonebriar Mall. Excellent school district. Pool, playgrounds and walking trails. Look no further!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6404 Branchwood have any available units?
6404 Branchwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6404 Branchwood have?
Some of 6404 Branchwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6404 Branchwood currently offering any rent specials?
6404 Branchwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6404 Branchwood pet-friendly?
No, 6404 Branchwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 6404 Branchwood offer parking?
Yes, 6404 Branchwood offers parking.
Does 6404 Branchwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6404 Branchwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6404 Branchwood have a pool?
Yes, 6404 Branchwood has a pool.
Does 6404 Branchwood have accessible units?
No, 6404 Branchwood does not have accessible units.
Does 6404 Branchwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6404 Branchwood has units with dishwashers.

