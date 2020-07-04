6404 Branchwood

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

NEW Wood Looking Tile Floors, Carpet, and Granite Counter Tops. Move in READY in highly sought-after Legend Crest neighborhood. This spacious 3 bedrooms home has an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Kitchen opens to dinning and family room, with upgraded 42-inch cabinets (with glass). Granite counter tops, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher plus a big pantry. High ceilings and NEW fireplace. Master suite has his and hers closets, bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub and shower. Oversized stamped concrete patio and plenty of space outdoors. Great location 10 mins to Toyota HQ and HWY 121 and Stonebriar Mall. Excellent school district. Pool, playgrounds and walking trails. Look no further!