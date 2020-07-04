6353 Rolling Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM, GAMEROOM, DEN, LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING, and AMAZING BACKYARD in Coveted Legends Community in The Colony. What more can you ask for? If its a pool, you can add one since this home is priced so low and the Backyard is Plenty Big, but there is an Adult Pool and Community Pool only a few blocks away, next to one of the 3 large parks.

This home has New Paint, New Roof, Radiant Barrier, Blow-in Insulation, and Fridge Included. Plus, the Master Bedroom has a Seating Area, Jetted Tub, & Large Walk-in Closet. Kitchen overlooks the Living Room & Backyard with Flagstone Patio, Board-on-board Fence, & Gazebo with Power running to it. Driveway can fit 4 cars so its great for Entertaining guests.