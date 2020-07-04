All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 19 2019

6353 Rolling Hill Road

6353 Rolling Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

6353 Rolling Hill Road, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM, GAMEROOM, DEN, LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING, and AMAZING BACKYARD in Coveted Legends Community in The Colony. What more can you ask for? If its a pool, you can add one since this home is priced so low and the Backyard is Plenty Big, but there is an Adult Pool and Community Pool only a few blocks away, next to one of the 3 large parks.
This home has New Paint, New Roof, Radiant Barrier, Blow-in Insulation, and Fridge Included. Plus, the Master Bedroom has a Seating Area, Jetted Tub, & Large Walk-in Closet. Kitchen overlooks the Living Room & Backyard with Flagstone Patio, Board-on-board Fence, & Gazebo with Power running to it. Driveway can fit 4 cars so its great for Entertaining guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6353 Rolling Hill Road have any available units?
6353 Rolling Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6353 Rolling Hill Road have?
Some of 6353 Rolling Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6353 Rolling Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6353 Rolling Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6353 Rolling Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 6353 Rolling Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 6353 Rolling Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 6353 Rolling Hill Road offers parking.
Does 6353 Rolling Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6353 Rolling Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6353 Rolling Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 6353 Rolling Hill Road has a pool.
Does 6353 Rolling Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 6353 Rolling Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6353 Rolling Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6353 Rolling Hill Road has units with dishwashers.

