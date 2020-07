Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

FRESH PAINT AND Updated laminate flooring. CLOSE TO TURNER SOCCER FIELDS, BB OWEN PARK, AND BILL ALLEN MEMORIAL PARK, & WITHIN B.B. OWEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BOUNDARY. ESTABLISHED STREET WITH MATURE TREES, GREAT CLEAN HOME READY FOR MOVE-IN. ELCLOSED PATIO ADDS 80 SQFT AND MAKES FOR A GREAT SITTING AREA OR STUDY. THIS ONE IS SURE TO GO QUICKLY! TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION PROVIDED.