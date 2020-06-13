All apartments in The Colony
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

6021 Dooley Drive

6021 Dooley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6021 Dooley Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled for a low-maintenance lifestyle in a premium location. Within minutes to The Colony Recreation and recreation center, police department, schools and aquatic park. Recently updated new paint, floors, tile, and much more. Luxury vinyl plank throughout home. Fresh two tone paint. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, deep sink with grey shaker cabinets. Separate area for washer dryer and room for pantry. Spa like bathroom with a free standing vanity, dual sinks, shaker vanity with LED lighting. Shower and tub have new fixtures and tile. New lights in both bedrooms. Low-E windows and Sliders. Property has two parking spaces attached. Earliest available is July 7th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 Dooley Drive have any available units?
6021 Dooley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6021 Dooley Drive have?
Some of 6021 Dooley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 Dooley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6021 Dooley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 Dooley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6021 Dooley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 6021 Dooley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6021 Dooley Drive offers parking.
Does 6021 Dooley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6021 Dooley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 Dooley Drive have a pool?
No, 6021 Dooley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6021 Dooley Drive have accessible units?
No, 6021 Dooley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 Dooley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6021 Dooley Drive has units with dishwashers.

