6021 Dooley Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Beautifully remodeled for a low-maintenance lifestyle in a premium location. Within minutes to The Colony Recreation and recreation center, police department, schools and aquatic park. Recently updated new paint, floors, tile, and much more. Luxury vinyl plank throughout home. Fresh two tone paint. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, deep sink with grey shaker cabinets. Separate area for washer dryer and room for pantry. Spa like bathroom with a free standing vanity, dual sinks, shaker vanity with LED lighting. Shower and tub have new fixtures and tile. New lights in both bedrooms. Low-E windows and Sliders. Property has two parking spaces attached. Earliest available is July 7th.