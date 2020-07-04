5924 Snow Creek Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled, well maintained property in The Cascades. Enjoy cooking? Then you'll love the ample countertops in exotic granite and multitude of rich wood cabinetry in this open kitchen, which opens to extra large living room. Need a second living dining area or office? This beautiful home has it! When it comes to relaxing, the cozy backyard offers a mini butterfly garden and a raised veggie bed to plant and grow your own veggies. Within minutes of Stonebriar Mall, Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Toyota, Legacy west and many other recreational activities. Neighborhood amenities include pool, playground and trails. HOA maintains front yard and is paid by landlord. Refrigerator included.