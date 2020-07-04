All apartments in The Colony
5924 Snow Creek Drive
Last updated December 16 2019 at 3:28 AM

5924 Snow Creek Drive

5924 Snow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5924 Snow Creek Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautifully remodeled, well maintained property in The Cascades. Enjoy cooking? Then you'll love the ample countertops in exotic granite and multitude of rich wood cabinetry in this open kitchen, which opens to extra large living room. Need a second living dining area or office? This beautiful home has it! When it comes to relaxing, the cozy backyard offers a mini butterfly garden and a raised veggie bed to plant and grow your own veggies. Within minutes of Stonebriar Mall, Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Toyota, Legacy west and many other recreational activities. Neighborhood amenities include pool, playground and trails. HOA maintains front yard and is paid by landlord. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 Snow Creek Drive have any available units?
5924 Snow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5924 Snow Creek Drive have?
Some of 5924 Snow Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 Snow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5924 Snow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 Snow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5924 Snow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5924 Snow Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 5924 Snow Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5924 Snow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5924 Snow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 Snow Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5924 Snow Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 5924 Snow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5924 Snow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 Snow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 Snow Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

