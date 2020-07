Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace media room oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities media room

Looking for space with affordable rent? This stunning 2 story house is more than 4500 ft2 with 4 bedroom, one study and one huge media room, new paint throughout, hardwood floor through out living room dinning room and kitchen area, island in kitchen and fenced backyard and side-yard. sprinkler system, very close to HY 121 and Toll way, new retails shopping area.