5916 Lost Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Low maintenance living conveniently located near 121 - just minutes from Nebraska Furniture Mart, Grandscape, Toyota, shopping, and restaurants! Large family room open to kitchen; laminate wood flooring throughout first floor; kitchen features large breakfast bar, granite countertops, SS appliances; 2nd living upstairs, covered back patio with yard for play and pets; mailboxes and extra parking just across the street; yard maintenance included; fridge, washer, dryer all stay! New paint throughout will be completed week of 6.24. Home will be cleaned before move-in!