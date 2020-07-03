All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5916 Lost Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5916 Lost Valley Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:09 AM

5916 Lost Valley Drive

5916 Lost Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5916 Lost Valley Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Low maintenance living conveniently located near 121 - just minutes from Nebraska Furniture Mart, Grandscape, Toyota, shopping, and restaurants! Large family room open to kitchen; laminate wood flooring throughout first floor; kitchen features large breakfast bar, granite countertops, SS appliances; 2nd living upstairs, covered back patio with yard for play and pets; mailboxes and extra parking just across the street; yard maintenance included; fridge, washer, dryer all stay! New paint throughout will be completed week of 6.24. Home will be cleaned before move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 Lost Valley Drive have any available units?
5916 Lost Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5916 Lost Valley Drive have?
Some of 5916 Lost Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5916 Lost Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5916 Lost Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 Lost Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5916 Lost Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5916 Lost Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5916 Lost Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 5916 Lost Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5916 Lost Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 Lost Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 5916 Lost Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5916 Lost Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5916 Lost Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 Lost Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5916 Lost Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District