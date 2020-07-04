All apartments in The Colony
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:36 AM

5908 Lost Valley Dr

5908 Lost Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5908 Lost Valley Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4BR TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR LEASE/RENT IMMEDIATELY
Hi,

4 Bed room Townhome available immediately for lease in 121 and Plano intersection. It is conveniently located at 121 and Plano intersection. Close to Frisco, Plano, 121, North Dallas toll way, Carrollton, Sam Rayburn Tollway, Interstate 35E and Airport.

Description: Wonderful Townhome in desirable Cascades at the Legends development. Immaculate Move in Ready end unit with gorgeous Wood floors. Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen with large Walk in Pantry. Large Master BR with Spa like Bath. 2nd floor landing opens to lovely family living area. Has a Large Backyard with a Covered Patio and a niche for the grill. Beautiful Community Pool and amenities. Owner responsible for sprinkler and front lawncare. This opportunity WON'T LAST!!!

Directions: Exit Spring Creek Pkwy from 121. S on Service Rd. Rt on Morningstar. Rt on Water Fall, Right on Lost Valley Dr.

KEY FEATURES
Address: 5908 Lost Valley Dr., The Colony TX - 75056-3861
Year Built: 2009
Sq Footage: 1920 sqft.
Storey : 2
Bedrooms: 4 Beds room + 1 Game Room + 1 Storage
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: 1 month rent deposit
Property Type: Townhome
Location: 121 and Plano pkwy Interection (Opposite to Nebraska Furniture shop)
Floor: Hard wood floor and Kitchen Granite.
School District - Lewisville ISD

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Family room
Breakfast nook
Stove / Oven
Dishwasher
Fenced yard
Lawn
Central heat
Central A/C
Wooden floor

LEASE TERMS
$35 application fee. Utilities not included. minimum 1 year lease. credit score around 650 and income should be 3 times and No Eviction/Criminal record. Small Pet Allow with Extra fee.

If interested, please get in touch with me for rent
and other details at pksahoo@yahoo.com and 214-938-7638

(RLNE2340898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 Lost Valley Dr have any available units?
5908 Lost Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5908 Lost Valley Dr have?
Some of 5908 Lost Valley Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 Lost Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5908 Lost Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 Lost Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5908 Lost Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5908 Lost Valley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5908 Lost Valley Dr offers parking.
Does 5908 Lost Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5908 Lost Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 Lost Valley Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5908 Lost Valley Dr has a pool.
Does 5908 Lost Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 5908 Lost Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 Lost Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5908 Lost Valley Dr has units with dishwashers.

