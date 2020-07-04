Amenities

4BR TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR LEASE/RENT IMMEDIATELY

Hi,



4 Bed room Townhome available immediately for lease in 121 and Plano intersection. It is conveniently located at 121 and Plano intersection. Close to Frisco, Plano, 121, North Dallas toll way, Carrollton, Sam Rayburn Tollway, Interstate 35E and Airport.



Description: Wonderful Townhome in desirable Cascades at the Legends development. Immaculate Move in Ready end unit with gorgeous Wood floors. Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen with large Walk in Pantry. Large Master BR with Spa like Bath. 2nd floor landing opens to lovely family living area. Has a Large Backyard with a Covered Patio and a niche for the grill. Beautiful Community Pool and amenities. Owner responsible for sprinkler and front lawncare. This opportunity WON'T LAST!!!



Directions: Exit Spring Creek Pkwy from 121. S on Service Rd. Rt on Morningstar. Rt on Water Fall, Right on Lost Valley Dr.



KEY FEATURES

Address: 5908 Lost Valley Dr., The Colony TX - 75056-3861

Year Built: 2009

Sq Footage: 1920 sqft.

Storey : 2

Bedrooms: 4 Beds room + 1 Game Room + 1 Storage

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: 1 month rent deposit

Property Type: Townhome

Location: 121 and Plano pkwy Interection (Opposite to Nebraska Furniture shop)

Floor: Hard wood floor and Kitchen Granite.

School District - Lewisville ISD



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Dining room

Walk-in closet

Master bath

Family room

Breakfast nook

Stove / Oven

Dishwasher

Fenced yard

Lawn

Central heat

Central A/C

Wooden floor



LEASE TERMS

$35 application fee. Utilities not included. minimum 1 year lease. credit score around 650 and income should be 3 times and No Eviction/Criminal record. Small Pet Allow with Extra fee.



If interested, please get in touch with me for rent

and other details at pksahoo@yahoo.com and 214-938-7638



