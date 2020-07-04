Amenities
4BR TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR LEASE/RENT IMMEDIATELY
Hi,
4 Bed room Townhome available immediately for lease in 121 and Plano intersection. It is conveniently located at 121 and Plano intersection. Close to Frisco, Plano, 121, North Dallas toll way, Carrollton, Sam Rayburn Tollway, Interstate 35E and Airport.
Description: Wonderful Townhome in desirable Cascades at the Legends development. Immaculate Move in Ready end unit with gorgeous Wood floors. Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen with large Walk in Pantry. Large Master BR with Spa like Bath. 2nd floor landing opens to lovely family living area. Has a Large Backyard with a Covered Patio and a niche for the grill. Beautiful Community Pool and amenities. Owner responsible for sprinkler and front lawncare. This opportunity WON'T LAST!!!
Directions: Exit Spring Creek Pkwy from 121. S on Service Rd. Rt on Morningstar. Rt on Water Fall, Right on Lost Valley Dr.
KEY FEATURES
Address: 5908 Lost Valley Dr., The Colony TX - 75056-3861
Year Built: 2009
Sq Footage: 1920 sqft.
Storey : 2
Bedrooms: 4 Beds room + 1 Game Room + 1 Storage
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: 1 month rent deposit
Property Type: Townhome
Location: 121 and Plano pkwy Interection (Opposite to Nebraska Furniture shop)
Floor: Hard wood floor and Kitchen Granite.
School District - Lewisville ISD
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Family room
Breakfast nook
Stove / Oven
Dishwasher
Fenced yard
Lawn
Central heat
Central A/C
Wooden floor
LEASE TERMS
$35 application fee. Utilities not included. minimum 1 year lease. credit score around 650 and income should be 3 times and No Eviction/Criminal record. Small Pet Allow with Extra fee.
If interested, please get in touch with me for rent
and other details at pksahoo@yahoo.com and 214-938-7638
(RLNE2340898)