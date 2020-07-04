All apartments in The Colony
5828 Southmoor Lane

Location

5828 Southmoor Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
Super location just minutes away from Tollway, SH-121, I-35E, Toyota Business Park and Stone Briar mall. Tranquil neighborhood. 2850 sf, 4 bed, 1 study, 1 game rm, 2 dining, 2.5 bath. 2 bedrms & study down, others up. Cathedral ceilings. Beautiful granite counter tops. Laminate flooring thru out downstairs. Wrought iron railings. 42 inch cabinets. 2 brand new AC units from 2019 and 2017 respectively. Enjoy 2 community pools, sand volleyball court, park, playground, jogging and bike trails. Easy access to airport. Just a short distance away from 3 of the most popular malls in the entire metroplex. No app fee needed up front - only if lease signed. Available for move-in June 23. Pets case by case. Non-smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5828 Southmoor Lane have any available units?
5828 Southmoor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5828 Southmoor Lane have?
Some of 5828 Southmoor Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5828 Southmoor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5828 Southmoor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5828 Southmoor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5828 Southmoor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5828 Southmoor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5828 Southmoor Lane offers parking.
Does 5828 Southmoor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5828 Southmoor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5828 Southmoor Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5828 Southmoor Lane has a pool.
Does 5828 Southmoor Lane have accessible units?
No, 5828 Southmoor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5828 Southmoor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5828 Southmoor Lane has units with dishwashers.

