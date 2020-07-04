5828 Southmoor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

Super location just minutes away from Tollway, SH-121, I-35E, Toyota Business Park and Stone Briar mall. Tranquil neighborhood. 2850 sf, 4 bed, 1 study, 1 game rm, 2 dining, 2.5 bath. 2 bedrms & study down, others up. Cathedral ceilings. Beautiful granite counter tops. Laminate flooring thru out downstairs. Wrought iron railings. 42 inch cabinets. 2 brand new AC units from 2019 and 2017 respectively. Enjoy 2 community pools, sand volleyball court, park, playground, jogging and bike trails. Easy access to airport. Just a short distance away from 3 of the most popular malls in the entire metroplex. No app fee needed up front - only if lease signed. Available for move-in June 23. Pets case by case. Non-smokers.