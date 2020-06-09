5816 Stone Mountain Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom Townhome for lease - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom Townhome for lease in The Colony. Spacious kitchen comes with a black cooktop, black dishwasher, black microwave, and a black refrigerator. Granite countertops in the Kitchen. The master bathroom has a garden tub, a separate shower, separate vanities, and walk-in closets. All bedrooms are upstairs. The fenced backyard has a covered patio. Covered Porches. Two car garage with door opener. Fenced backyard. The front yard will be maintained by HOA. Close to highway 121.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5580572)