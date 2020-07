Amenities

garage fireplace carpet

Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in The Colony area!! The homes exterior offers a good sized front yard and large backyard with a high fence. The interior has hard floors through out the home excluding the bedrooms which have carpet. Two living areas, beautiful chandelier in the formal dining spot, plenty of counter space and much more. With a separate shower and tub in the master bathroom plus a his and her sink in both bathrooms. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.