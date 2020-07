Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect 2-bed, 1-bath, 1-car garage property for a family, roommates or investors looking for a rental property. Corner lot with large back yard surrounded by wood fence. Freshly painted inside, carpet recently installed. Located close to major transportation arteries, shopping and entertainment venues. Priced to rent quickly so go see now before it's gone.