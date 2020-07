Amenities

Refreshed and waiting for you! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has new laminate plank floors, upgraded ceramic tile in the kitchen, Granite counter tops and fresh paint! The kitchen is open to the living room which features the wood burning fireplace. The covered porch and large fenced backyard are perfect for relaxing or hosting a BBQ! There are 2 living areas and a separate dining area perfect for entertaining. The rooms are generously sized.