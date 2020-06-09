5617 Pearce

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Spacious, updated 3/2/2 in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 93114



3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with updates throughout. Wood burning Fireplace in Den. Fenced back yard with patio for BBQ's make this the perfect fmily home. Open floor plan with Kitchen , Dining, and living room. 2 car oversized attached garage. Great big closets!!

Walk to "Exemplary" schools!! Very close to restuarants, shopping, 121 and Nebraska Furniture Warehouse.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93114

No Dogs Allowed



