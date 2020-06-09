All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5617 Pearce

5617 Pearce Street · No Longer Available
Location

5617 Pearce Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious, updated 3/2/2 in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 93114

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with updates throughout. Wood burning Fireplace in Den. Fenced back yard with patio for BBQ's make this the perfect fmily home. Open floor plan with Kitchen , Dining, and living room. 2 car oversized attached garage. Great big closets!!
Walk to "Exemplary" schools!! Very close to restuarants, shopping, 121 and Nebraska Furniture Warehouse.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93114
Property Id 93114

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4605466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5617 Pearce have any available units?
5617 Pearce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5617 Pearce have?
Some of 5617 Pearce's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5617 Pearce currently offering any rent specials?
5617 Pearce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5617 Pearce pet-friendly?
No, 5617 Pearce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5617 Pearce offer parking?
Yes, 5617 Pearce offers parking.
Does 5617 Pearce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5617 Pearce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5617 Pearce have a pool?
No, 5617 Pearce does not have a pool.
Does 5617 Pearce have accessible units?
No, 5617 Pearce does not have accessible units.
Does 5617 Pearce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5617 Pearce has units with dishwashers.

