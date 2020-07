Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for May 1. Come take a look at this Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with views of the neighborhood park and greenbelt in a beautiful established neighborhood. Open den with corner fireplace, kitchen and breakfast nook overlook the large fenced backyard with covered patio area. 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans and walk in closet, 2 baths and a 1 1/2 car front entry garage with driveway for additional off street parking.