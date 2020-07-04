All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5309 Nash Drive

5309 Nash Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5309 Nash Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special! If you bring a deposit by 1.14.2019 you will get 30 days of free rent!! Also, we will waive the admin fee if you apply the same day that you view the home!**

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,379 sq ft, 1 story home in the Colony! Cozy living room with fireplace and mantle. Open kitchen with white cabinets and black appliances! Master bedroom with built in bookshelves. Big backyard with mature tree, perfect for pets! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Nash Drive have any available units?
5309 Nash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Is 5309 Nash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Nash Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Nash Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5309 Nash Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5309 Nash Drive offer parking?
No, 5309 Nash Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5309 Nash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Nash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Nash Drive have a pool?
No, 5309 Nash Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5309 Nash Drive have accessible units?
No, 5309 Nash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Nash Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5309 Nash Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5309 Nash Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5309 Nash Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

