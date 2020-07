Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace oven

This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 2 car garage. New fresh paint in whole house. Nice sized backyard, Ceiling fans on most of the rooms, Open floor plan with wood floor all over the house. Close to the school. It would be a wonderful home for a family.