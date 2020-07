Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath home, fully updated two years ago. You will love the open concept floor plan that features a completely open kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Island range hood and Can Light. Also, fresh paint entire house 2 year ago for both interior and exterior, windows and doors, laminate wood floor and Tile floor. Granite counter top in 2nd bath and master bath. 5 min from 121 Highway. Ready to move in.