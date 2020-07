Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CERAMIC TILE IN LIVING AREA, KITCHEN, HALL AND BATHS. KITCHEN COUNTERS UPDATED. NEAT AND CLEAN. BEDROOMS HAVE NEW FLOORING, NO CARPET. SHADE TREES AND FENCED YARD. CLOSE TO 121 SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS. EACH ADULT TO COMPLETE APPLICATION ONLINE. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY AND GOOD CREDIT PLEASE. OCCUPANCY MAY BE AVAILABLE BEFORE JULY 1ST. LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIRED PRIOR TO MOVE IN