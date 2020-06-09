All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5169 Pruitt Drive

5169 Pruitt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5169 Pruitt Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WONDERFULLY UPDATED SINGLE-STORY MINUTES FROM LAKE LEWISVILLE! You will love the updated kitchen boasting granite countertops, tumbled stone backsplash & stainless steel appliances! Enjoy the large living area, wet bar or bright & open family room with wood floors & a cozy gas fireplace. Your master suite is complete with a beautifully updated bath offering a granite vanity, separate shower with dual showerheads & walk-in closet! Spend time in the private backyard highlighted by a patio, 8ft board-on-board cedar fence & plenty of space to play! Other updates include solar panels, tile, paint, light fixtures & hardware! Conveniently located near parks, shopping, entertainment, restaurants & easy access to 121!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5169 Pruitt Drive have any available units?
5169 Pruitt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5169 Pruitt Drive have?
Some of 5169 Pruitt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5169 Pruitt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5169 Pruitt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5169 Pruitt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5169 Pruitt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5169 Pruitt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5169 Pruitt Drive offers parking.
Does 5169 Pruitt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5169 Pruitt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5169 Pruitt Drive have a pool?
No, 5169 Pruitt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5169 Pruitt Drive have accessible units?
No, 5169 Pruitt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5169 Pruitt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5169 Pruitt Drive has units with dishwashers.

