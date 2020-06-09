5169 Pruitt Drive

Amenities

WONDERFULLY UPDATED SINGLE-STORY MINUTES FROM LAKE LEWISVILLE! You will love the updated kitchen boasting granite countertops, tumbled stone backsplash & stainless steel appliances! Enjoy the large living area, wet bar or bright & open family room with wood floors & a cozy gas fireplace. Your master suite is complete with a beautifully updated bath offering a granite vanity, separate shower with dual showerheads & walk-in closet! Spend time in the private backyard highlighted by a patio, 8ft board-on-board cedar fence & plenty of space to play! Other updates include solar panels, tile, paint, light fixtures & hardware! Conveniently located near parks, shopping, entertainment, restaurants & easy access to 121!