All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5108 S Colony.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5108 S Colony
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:16 AM

5108 S Colony

5108 South Colony Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5108 South Colony Boulevard, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Home, 3/2, With a Garage in The Colony TX - Beautifully remodeled home in established neighborhood. You will love the mature trees on the property, providing nice shade for the home. Inside you will be taken in by all the sturdy and attractive flooring treatments. The bathrooms are striking as well when you see the surround tile and how well it works with the floor and walls. A washer and dryer are included but not maintained by the landlord. You will enjoy being just minutes away from churches, parks, entertainment and shopping; including Top Golf and Nebraska Furniture Mart. Make sure to see this one early, because if not you might end up driving by somebody else's awesome home!! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today 972.878.7368, Option 2.
*Updated Photos COMING SOON*

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: $50 Non-Refundable Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional deposit is required, Rental Insurance is Required.

(RLNE5119543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 S Colony have any available units?
5108 S Colony doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5108 S Colony have?
Some of 5108 S Colony's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 S Colony currently offering any rent specials?
5108 S Colony is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 S Colony pet-friendly?
Yes, 5108 S Colony is pet friendly.
Does 5108 S Colony offer parking?
Yes, 5108 S Colony offers parking.
Does 5108 S Colony have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5108 S Colony offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 S Colony have a pool?
No, 5108 S Colony does not have a pool.
Does 5108 S Colony have accessible units?
No, 5108 S Colony does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 S Colony have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5108 S Colony has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District