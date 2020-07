5106 Worley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

REMODELED KITCHEN OPEN TO LARGE LIVING W- WBFP. UPGRADED CEILING FANS & LIGHTING FIXTURES. BOTH BATHS REMODELED W- BATH ENCLOSURES, VANITIES & LIGHTING. NO CARPET! BIG MASTER BEDROOM W- WALK IN CLOSET. VERY NICE SIZED YARD & TREES. EXCELLENT SOUTH COLONY LOCATION MINUTES TO HWY 121 CORRIDOR WITH NEBRASKA FURNITURE MART, TOYOTA, RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT VENUES AND SUPERB ACCESS TO DALLAS NORTH TOLLWAY. LIFETIME TRANSF WARRANTY ON FOUNDATION REPAIR WORK DONE IN 7-18 FROM PERMA-PIER. ALL FUNDS TO BE CERTIFIED. (PHOTOS FROM 2018)