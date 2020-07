Amenities

recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

5088 Aztec Dr. Available 05/04/20 Beautiful Updated Home - Amazing. Totally remodeled home. Beautiful Kitchen with recently updated appliances, (includes Frig.) Laminate flooring and fresh carpet. Neutral colors. Big family room with fireplace. Large fenced yard. This is a must see. Sorry no pets. Apply online at www.legacy380.com $45 application fee. One time $125 administration fee upon approval. Tenant or tenant's agent must verify all information.



(RLNE3834341)