Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful house, open floor plan , a lot of windows . Master bedroom has a new carpet and bathroom has a shower with a glass door nice vanity.

Second bedrooms has a new carpet and ceiling fans. Open ice kitchen with refrigerator and all appliances stain stell .Huge backyard with a tall fence . Garage on the back of the house . Close to the school and all shopping centers and highway.