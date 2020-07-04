5025 Arbor Glen Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Home with Large Backyard only 1 Block from Camey Elementary, The Colony High School, Hawaiian Falls, Five Star, and more. This recently updated Home has hard Laminate Wood Flooring throughout, New Carpet in Bedrooms, New Paint Throughout, Ceiling Fans in every Room, and Large Closets. The Kitchen has Overlooking the Living Area and the Backyard has Stainless Steel Appliances, White Cabinets, and Ceramic Tile Flooring. Mature Trees in the Front Yard keep the home cool in the Summer and Warm in the Winter + Enjoy the Covered Back Patio and Long Driveway + 2 Car Garage, so there is no need to park in the street. Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and Dryer are Included. 3D Tour Available