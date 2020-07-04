All apartments in The Colony
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5025 Arbor Glen Road
Last updated January 5 2020 at 1:27 PM

5025 Arbor Glen Road

5025 Arbor Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

5025 Arbor Glen Road, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Home with Large Backyard only 1 Block from Camey Elementary, The Colony High School, Hawaiian Falls, Five Star, and more. This recently updated Home has hard Laminate Wood Flooring throughout, New Carpet in Bedrooms, New Paint Throughout, Ceiling Fans in every Room, and Large Closets. The Kitchen has Overlooking the Living Area and the Backyard has Stainless Steel Appliances, White Cabinets, and Ceramic Tile Flooring. Mature Trees in the Front Yard keep the home cool in the Summer and Warm in the Winter + Enjoy the Covered Back Patio and Long Driveway + 2 Car Garage, so there is no need to park in the street. Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and Dryer are Included. 3D Tour Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Arbor Glen Road have any available units?
5025 Arbor Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5025 Arbor Glen Road have?
Some of 5025 Arbor Glen Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 Arbor Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Arbor Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Arbor Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 5025 Arbor Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5025 Arbor Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 5025 Arbor Glen Road offers parking.
Does 5025 Arbor Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 Arbor Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Arbor Glen Road have a pool?
No, 5025 Arbor Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 5025 Arbor Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 5025 Arbor Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Arbor Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5025 Arbor Glen Road has units with dishwashers.

