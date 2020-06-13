5008 Kadin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage media room

Fabulous Floorplan, So Many Upgrades! This beautiful home in Castle Hills is perfect for any family. Two bedrooms down plus study, handscraped hardwoods on most of the first floor, game room plus media room, outdoor grill, 18x14 l-shaped covered porch and extended 11x14 pergola with curtains. Chef's kitchen has expansive counter space, 8 ft island with bar seating, travertine backsplash with copper medallions, alder cabinets with seeded glass accents, gas 5-burner cooktop, vented hood, open to family room, and breakfast room. 18 ft two-story entry and family room. Water softener purifier system. Garage has epoxy floor, cedar garage doors. Solar shades on most windows.