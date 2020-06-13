All apartments in The Colony
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:33 AM

5008 Kadin Lane

5008 Kadin Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5008 Kadin Ln, The Colony, TX 75056
Stewart Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Fabulous Floorplan, So Many Upgrades! This beautiful home in Castle Hills is perfect for any family. Two bedrooms down plus study, handscraped hardwoods on most of the first floor, game room plus media room, outdoor grill, 18x14 l-shaped covered porch and extended 11x14 pergola with curtains. Chef's kitchen has expansive counter space, 8 ft island with bar seating, travertine backsplash with copper medallions, alder cabinets with seeded glass accents, gas 5-burner cooktop, vented hood, open to family room, and breakfast room. 18 ft two-story entry and family room. Water softener purifier system. Garage has epoxy floor, cedar garage doors. Solar shades on most windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Kadin Lane have any available units?
5008 Kadin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 Kadin Lane have?
Some of 5008 Kadin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 Kadin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Kadin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Kadin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5008 Kadin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5008 Kadin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5008 Kadin Lane offers parking.
Does 5008 Kadin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 Kadin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Kadin Lane have a pool?
No, 5008 Kadin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5008 Kadin Lane have accessible units?
No, 5008 Kadin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Kadin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 Kadin Lane has units with dishwashers.

