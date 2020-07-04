5000 Watkins Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great floor plan, 3 living areas, 2 dining areas, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Updated home - Kitchen has new cabinets, quartz countertops and ceramic backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, , fresh neutral paint thru-out, new allergy friendly wood look ceramic tile, laminate and new fixtures. Third living could be used as a game room with new AC unit. New 8 foot fence with steel poles. Convenient to schools and shopping. Close to Highways, restaurants, Stonebriar Mall, Nebraska Furniture Mart.