All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5000 Watkins Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5000 Watkins Circle
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:17 AM

5000 Watkins Circle

5000 Watkins Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5000 Watkins Circle, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great floor plan, 3 living areas, 2 dining areas, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Updated home - Kitchen has new cabinets, quartz countertops and ceramic backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, , fresh neutral paint thru-out, new allergy friendly wood look ceramic tile, laminate and new fixtures. Third living could be used as a game room with new AC unit. New 8 foot fence with steel poles. Convenient to schools and shopping. Close to Highways, restaurants, Stonebriar Mall, Nebraska Furniture Mart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Watkins Circle have any available units?
5000 Watkins Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Watkins Circle have?
Some of 5000 Watkins Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Watkins Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Watkins Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Watkins Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Watkins Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5000 Watkins Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Watkins Circle offers parking.
Does 5000 Watkins Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Watkins Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Watkins Circle have a pool?
No, 5000 Watkins Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Watkins Circle have accessible units?
No, 5000 Watkins Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Watkins Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Watkins Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District