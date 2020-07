Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled and it is Cute & Clean. Tile floors, Carpet in BR and Laminate wood floors in Living, Dining room and Hall. Big covered covered patio in backyard with wood fence . Kitchen has newish counter tops. Newer Air conditioner and furnace, air handler Please no pets and no smoking!! Application fee is $40 per adult application, all adults 18 or over must apply.