Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated BEAUTIFUL home in The Colony. Wide open floor plan, granite counters, custom lighting, new carpet in bedrooms, beautiful transitional flooring in living room and kitchen, Fresh paint and SO MUCH MORE! Just a few miles from Toyota, Nebraska Furniture Mart, The Dallas Cowboys and Stonebriar in Frisco. This house is even better in person than it is in the pictures.