Great home in an affordable area. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Pets OK with owner approval. Fenced yard. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer hookups in a separate utility room. Playground Park within walking distance. Easy access to FM423. Easy qualify. we have options for those with bad credit or low credit
Prospects and buyers to verify all information
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4612 Carr Street have any available units?
4612 Carr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 Carr Street have?
Some of 4612 Carr Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 Carr Street currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Carr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Carr Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4612 Carr Street is pet friendly.
Does 4612 Carr Street offer parking?
Yes, 4612 Carr Street offers parking.
Does 4612 Carr Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4612 Carr Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Carr Street have a pool?
No, 4612 Carr Street does not have a pool.
Does 4612 Carr Street have accessible units?
No, 4612 Carr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Carr Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4612 Carr Street does not have units with dishwashers.
