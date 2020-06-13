4612 Carr Street

Amenities

Great home in an affordable area. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Pets OK with owner approval. Fenced yard. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer hookups in a separate utility room. Playground Park within walking distance. Easy access to FM423. Easy qualify. we have options for those with bad credit or low credit



Prospects and buyers to verify all information