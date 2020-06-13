All apartments in The Colony
4612 Carr Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

4612 Carr Street

4612 Carr Street · No Longer Available
Location

4612 Carr Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
Great home in an affordable area. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Pets OK with owner approval. Fenced yard. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer hookups in a separate utility room. Playground Park within walking distance. Easy access to FM423. Easy qualify. we have options for those with bad credit or low credit

Prospects and buyers to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot.

