Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:23 AM

4608 Queen Cir

4608 Queen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4608 Queen Circle, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3D Virtual Tour https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=QouIyZ91Y9&env=production

Available August 10th. This home was fully remodeled last year. offering open floorplan separate living room and dining room, breakfast nook, spacious kitchen with new appliances, can lighting throughout, high ceilings with floor to ceiling wood-burning brick fireplace, split bedrooms. Private master with large walk-in closet, double vanity, separate tub, and walk-in shower. Vinyl plank floors, can lighting, two-car garage, covered patio, nice size backyard. One pet up to 35 pounds fully grown no puppies. Walking distance to lake and golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Queen Cir have any available units?
4608 Queen Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 Queen Cir have?
Some of 4608 Queen Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 Queen Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Queen Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Queen Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4608 Queen Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4608 Queen Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4608 Queen Cir offers parking.
Does 4608 Queen Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 Queen Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Queen Cir have a pool?
No, 4608 Queen Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Queen Cir have accessible units?
No, 4608 Queen Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Queen Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 Queen Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

