4608 Queen Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3D Virtual Tour https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=QouIyZ91Y9&env=production



Available August 10th. This home was fully remodeled last year. offering open floorplan separate living room and dining room, breakfast nook, spacious kitchen with new appliances, can lighting throughout, high ceilings with floor to ceiling wood-burning brick fireplace, split bedrooms. Private master with large walk-in closet, double vanity, separate tub, and walk-in shower. Vinyl plank floors, can lighting, two-car garage, covered patio, nice size backyard. One pet up to 35 pounds fully grown no puppies. Walking distance to lake and golf course.