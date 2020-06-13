4608 Queen Cir

Amenities
3D Virtual Tour https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=QouIyZ91Y9&env=production
Available August 10th. This home was fully remodeled last year. offering open floorplan separate living room and dining room, breakfast nook, spacious kitchen with new appliances, can lighting throughout, high ceilings with floor to ceiling wood-burning brick fireplace, split bedrooms. Private master with large walk-in closet, double vanity, separate tub, and walk-in shower. Vinyl plank floors, can lighting, two-car garage, covered patio, nice size backyard. One pet up to 35 pounds fully grown no puppies. Walking distance to lake and golf course.