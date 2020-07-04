All apartments in The Colony
4607 Jenkins Circle
4607 Jenkins Circle

4607 Jenkins Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4607 Jenkins Circle, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Tastefully Updated Half Duplex in The Colony with Fenced Yard, Storage Shed, Gazebo, and 2 Parking Spaces. The Kitchen overlooks the Living Area and includes Fridge, Built-in Microwave, Electric Oven, Dishwasher, and Laundry Room. Completely painted inside and outside, New French Doors, Roof only 2 years old, Window Coverings, Ceiling Fans in both Bedrooms, Large Walk-in Closet in 2nd Bedroom, Hard Surface Flooring throughout the entire home, Enclosed Entryway, Dry Bar. Back Patio can be Covered, Iron-Gated Front Entrance, Landscaped, and ready for new Tenant. Easy access to Major Roads, close to Grocery Stores, and 1 Mile to Lake Lewisville. Pets are Ok. Available August 1st for move in. 3D tour is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 Jenkins Circle have any available units?
4607 Jenkins Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4607 Jenkins Circle have?
Some of 4607 Jenkins Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 Jenkins Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4607 Jenkins Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 Jenkins Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4607 Jenkins Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4607 Jenkins Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4607 Jenkins Circle offers parking.
Does 4607 Jenkins Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 Jenkins Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 Jenkins Circle have a pool?
No, 4607 Jenkins Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4607 Jenkins Circle have accessible units?
No, 4607 Jenkins Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 Jenkins Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4607 Jenkins Circle has units with dishwashers.

