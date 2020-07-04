4607 Jenkins Circle

Amenities

Tastefully Updated Half Duplex in The Colony with Fenced Yard, Storage Shed, Gazebo, and 2 Parking Spaces. The Kitchen overlooks the Living Area and includes Fridge, Built-in Microwave, Electric Oven, Dishwasher, and Laundry Room. Completely painted inside and outside, New French Doors, Roof only 2 years old, Window Coverings, Ceiling Fans in both Bedrooms, Large Walk-in Closet in 2nd Bedroom, Hard Surface Flooring throughout the entire home, Enclosed Entryway, Dry Bar. Back Patio can be Covered, Iron-Gated Front Entrance, Landscaped, and ready for new Tenant. Easy access to Major Roads, close to Grocery Stores, and 1 Mile to Lake Lewisville. Pets are Ok. Available August 1st for move in. 3D tour is available.