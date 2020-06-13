4458 Chapman St

Amenities
Updated Duplex Home, 2/1, With an Outside Storage in The Colony Tx - Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with large fenced yard, perfect for pets and kids. Main living areas are tiled; bedrooms are newly carpeted. Both the bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closet in master. Bathroom features a garden tub, double vanities and extra storage. The appliances include a built-in microwave and dishwasher, There is plenty of storage inside, as well as an outdoor storage room. This property is just one block from a playground and near by schools. It has dedicated parking and alley access and conveniently located next to 121, Bush, 35, & other major transit routes. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.
Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.
NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.
