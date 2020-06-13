All apartments in The Colony
4458 Chapman St

4458 Chapman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4458 Chapman Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Duplex Home, 2/1, With an Outside Storage in The Colony Tx - Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with large fenced yard, perfect for pets and kids. Main living areas are tiled; bedrooms are newly carpeted. Both the bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closet in master. Bathroom features a garden tub, double vanities and extra storage. The appliances include a built-in microwave and dishwasher, There is plenty of storage inside, as well as an outdoor storage room. This property is just one block from a playground and near by schools. It has dedicated parking and alley access and conveniently located next to 121, Bush, 35, & other major transit routes. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

(RLNE1862147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4458 Chapman St have any available units?
4458 Chapman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4458 Chapman St have?
Some of 4458 Chapman St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4458 Chapman St currently offering any rent specials?
4458 Chapman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4458 Chapman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4458 Chapman St is pet friendly.
Does 4458 Chapman St offer parking?
Yes, 4458 Chapman St offers parking.
Does 4458 Chapman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4458 Chapman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4458 Chapman St have a pool?
No, 4458 Chapman St does not have a pool.
Does 4458 Chapman St have accessible units?
No, 4458 Chapman St does not have accessible units.
Does 4458 Chapman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4458 Chapman St has units with dishwashers.

