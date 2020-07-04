All apartments in The Colony
4304 Ireland Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:02 PM

4304 Ireland Street

4304 Ireland Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4304 Ireland Dr, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautifully furnished, Totally upgraded home selected colors, finishes, English hardwoods, granite, marbles, all fixtures & loads of extras!! Private Master Suite. Walk 1n Mstr closet is also a Storm Shelter! Open flow is perfect for entertaining plus Sunroom part of HVAC. Private attached 1 bedroom apartment with its own stackable washer and dryer, separate entrance. Oversized carport for shelter & tranquil back yard setting. Close to Lake Lewisville, parks & neighborhood schools. All the convenience for Today's Active Lifestyle!
If home leases for less then 12 months the rent will be $2500.00. This home can also be furnished, furnishings are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

