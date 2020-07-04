4304 Ireland Street

Amenities
Beautifully furnished, Totally upgraded home selected colors, finishes, English hardwoods, granite, marbles, all fixtures & loads of extras!! Private Master Suite. Walk 1n Mstr closet is also a Storm Shelter! Open flow is perfect for entertaining plus Sunroom part of HVAC. Private attached 1 bedroom apartment with its own stackable washer and dryer, separate entrance. Oversized carport for shelter & tranquil back yard setting. Close to Lake Lewisville, parks & neighborhood schools. All the convenience for Today's Active Lifestyle!
If home leases for less then 12 months the rent will be $2500.00. This home can also be furnished, furnishings are negotiable.