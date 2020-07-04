4304 Ireland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Beautifully furnished, Totally upgraded home selected colors, finishes, English hardwoods, granite, marbles, all fixtures & loads of extras!! Private Master Suite. Walk 1n Mstr closet is also a Storm Shelter! Open flow is perfect for entertaining plus Sunroom part of HVAC. Private attached 1 bedroom apartment with its own stackable washer and dryer, separate entrance. Oversized carport for shelter & tranquil back yard setting. Close to Lake Lewisville, parks & neighborhood schools. All the convenience for Today's Active Lifestyle!

If home leases for less then 12 months the rent will be $2500.00. This home can also be furnished, furnishings are negotiable.