Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:01 AM

4233 Driscoll Drive

4233 Driscoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4233 Driscoll Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Single-Family Home for rent is located in the highly desirable The Colony. The home has 3 beds, 1 baths, 1 car garage. The house is great condition with granite counter tops, black appliances, hard surface flooring, carpet, bathroom with granite vanity, all freshly painted. This property has been recently renovated and looks amazing! Don’t miss the big backyard and the great neighborhood. Centrally located with proximity to Hwy 121 or Sam Rayburn Tollway. Located in much sought after Lewisville ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4233 Driscoll Drive have any available units?
4233 Driscoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4233 Driscoll Drive have?
Some of 4233 Driscoll Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4233 Driscoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4233 Driscoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4233 Driscoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4233 Driscoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4233 Driscoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4233 Driscoll Drive offers parking.
Does 4233 Driscoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4233 Driscoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4233 Driscoll Drive have a pool?
No, 4233 Driscoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4233 Driscoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 4233 Driscoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4233 Driscoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4233 Driscoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

