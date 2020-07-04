4233 Driscoll Drive

Amenities

This Single-Family Home for rent is located in the highly desirable The Colony. The home has 3 beds, 1 baths, 1 car garage. The house is great condition with granite counter tops, black appliances, hard surface flooring, carpet, bathroom with granite vanity, all freshly painted. This property has been recently renovated and looks amazing! Don’t miss the big backyard and the great neighborhood. Centrally located with proximity to Hwy 121 or Sam Rayburn Tollway. Located in much sought after Lewisville ISD.