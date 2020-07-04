4145 Ballard Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the perfect cultivated neighborhood in the heart of The Colony. Within walking distance to the lake, a park, an elementary school and a middle school, its the perfect community for families and children. Recently painted throughout, updated master bath, kitchen and flooring offer a modern take on the traditional Colony home. No carpeting throughout makes for an easy-to-clean and efficient living environment. Sizable backyard yields way to fully matured trees and a deck to accommodate all your outdoor needs. Welcome home.