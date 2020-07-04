All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 4145 Ballard Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4145 Ballard Trail
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

4145 Ballard Trail

4145 Ballard Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4145 Ballard Trail, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the perfect cultivated neighborhood in the heart of The Colony. Within walking distance to the lake, a park, an elementary school and a middle school, its the perfect community for families and children. Recently painted throughout, updated master bath, kitchen and flooring offer a modern take on the traditional Colony home. No carpeting throughout makes for an easy-to-clean and efficient living environment. Sizable backyard yields way to fully matured trees and a deck to accommodate all your outdoor needs. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4145 Ballard Trail have any available units?
4145 Ballard Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4145 Ballard Trail have?
Some of 4145 Ballard Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4145 Ballard Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4145 Ballard Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4145 Ballard Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4145 Ballard Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4145 Ballard Trail offer parking?
No, 4145 Ballard Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4145 Ballard Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4145 Ballard Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4145 Ballard Trail have a pool?
No, 4145 Ballard Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4145 Ballard Trail have accessible units?
No, 4145 Ballard Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4145 Ballard Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4145 Ballard Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District