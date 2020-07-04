4133 Clary Drive

PRIME location off Hwy 121 and the BOOMING retail and commercial growth! COMPLETE REMODEL on quiet street with mature trees. Master BR split from secondary bedrooms. Spacious kitchen opens to living area with fireplace. Living area is light and airy with view of the large backyard and patio. Excellent elementary school walking distance down street. Lake Lewisville park with boat ramps and picnic areas also walking distance at end of N. Colony! MUST SEE PICS! NO SHOWINGS UNTIL VACANT at END OF APRIL. CURRENT TENANT HAS A TODDLER AND DOES NOT WANT EXPOSURE. HOME WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED PRIOR TO MOVE IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
