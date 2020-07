Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom home on roomy corner lot! Lots of mature trees for shade. Inside is carpet, laminate wood floors (carpet and paint July 2015) Formal living & dining in open floor plan lead to family rm w brick fireplace. Kitchen & breakfast have tile floor & look to backyard. Large backyard has crepe myrtle & lots of room for kids, pets, & gardens. Just a few blocks from Lake Lewisville! Minutes from 121, shopping, restaurants, DFW Airport