Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

STEM k-8 School!!! Beautiful Grand Homes house at the Tribute with stone and brick elevation. Neighborhood adjacent to Lewisville Lake. High ceilings at entry, dinning and family. Elegant Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. Wood floor in most areas on the first floor. Many upgrades including bronze package lighting and plumbing fixtures etc,. Energy Star Certified Home. Community with pool.