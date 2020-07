Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Huge, gorgeous 5 bedroom home had plenty of space for everyone in your family. Home boasts game room, media room, luxurious split level office, hand scraped hardwood floors that extend to the master bedroom and a large, private backyard. This home is a rare gem, placed close to one of the community pools and also a short walk to the STEM academy.