3001 Little Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool playground fireplace

Rare find at this size with all the upgrades! Hand scraped hardwoods, formal dining, bright Chef's kitchen with oversized island, gas cooktop, DBL ovens & Costco sized WI pantry. Breakfast nook has planning desk plus lots of windows overlooking the large back yard. Covered patio for entertaining! Blinds thruout, French doors into the office with closet, open living area has amazing natural sunlight & flat screen wiring. Corner lot offers large grassy area! Located blocks from Prestwick STEM ACADEMY! The Tribute Luxury Lakeside & Golf Resort offers 2 18 hole golf courses, restaurants, over 15 miles of paths & nature trails, canoe launch, multiple pools and the kids splash park next to the playground.