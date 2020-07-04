All apartments in The Colony
3001 Little Mill
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:53 AM

3001 Little Mill

3001 Little Ml · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Little Ml, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Rare find at this size with all the upgrades! Hand scraped hardwoods, formal dining, bright Chef's kitchen with oversized island, gas cooktop, DBL ovens & Costco sized WI pantry. Breakfast nook has planning desk plus lots of windows overlooking the large back yard. Covered patio for entertaining! Blinds thruout, French doors into the office with closet, open living area has amazing natural sunlight & flat screen wiring. Corner lot offers large grassy area! Located blocks from Prestwick STEM ACADEMY! The Tribute Luxury Lakeside & Golf Resort offers 2 18 hole golf courses, restaurants, over 15 miles of paths & nature trails, canoe launch, multiple pools and the kids splash park next to the playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Little Mill have any available units?
3001 Little Mill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Little Mill have?
Some of 3001 Little Mill's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Little Mill currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Little Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Little Mill pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Little Mill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 3001 Little Mill offer parking?
No, 3001 Little Mill does not offer parking.
Does 3001 Little Mill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Little Mill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Little Mill have a pool?
Yes, 3001 Little Mill has a pool.
Does 3001 Little Mill have accessible units?
No, 3001 Little Mill does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Little Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Little Mill has units with dishwashers.

